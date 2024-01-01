LinEnum 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

For more information visit www.rebootuser.com. Note: Export functionality is currently in the experimental stage. General usage: version 0.982. Example: ./LinEnum.sh -s -k keyword -r report -e /tmp/ -t. OPTIONS: -k Enter keyword. -e Enter export location. -t Include thorough (lengthy) tests. -s Supply current user password to check sudo perms (INSECURE). -r Enter report name. -h Displays this help text. Running with no options = limited scans/no output file. -e Requires the user enters an output location i.e. /tmp/export. If this location does not exist, it will be created. -r Requires the user to enter a report name. The report (.txt file) will be saved to the current working directory. -t Performs thorough (slow) tests. Without this switch default 'quick' scans are performed. -s Use the current user with supplied password to check for sudo permissions - note this is insecure and only really for CTF use! -k An optional switch for which the user can search for a single keyword within many files (documented below). See CHANGELOG.md for further details. High-level summary of the checks/tasks performed by LinEnum: Kernel and distribution release details. System Information: Hostname. Netwo