ALTERNATIVES

Pupy 0 ( 0 ) Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems. Offensive Security Free c2penetration-testingpost-exploitationred-teamfile-managementremote-access

cariddi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain. Offensive Security Free api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection

LazyKali 0 ( 0 ) A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux Offensive Security Free configuration

Recursebuster 0 ( 0 ) A tool for recursively querying webservers Offensive Security Free pentestingweb-scanning