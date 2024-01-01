Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.
Charlotte is a C++ based fully undetected shellcode launcher, designed to bypass traditional security measures and execute shellcode discreetly.
Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
A tool for recursively querying webservers
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.