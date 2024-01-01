Using a SCF file to Gather Hashes 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Have you ever been on an internal network assessment and discovered an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share? In addition to finding potentially sensitive information, you can abuse this to gather user hashes from users who are browsing the file share. In this attack, a special file with a SCF file extension is placed onto the file share. SCF files can control Windows Explorer, but in this case, we use one to elicit an unsuspecting user to submit their NTLMv1/2 hash to us, the attacker.