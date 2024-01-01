Using a SCF file to Gather Hashes

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.
Have you ever been on an internal network assessment and discovered an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share? In addition to finding potentially sensitive information, you can abuse this to gather user hashes from users who are browsing the file share. In this attack, a special file with a SCF file extension is placed onto the file share. SCF files can control Windows Explorer, but in this case, we use one to elicit an unsuspecting user to submit their NTLMv1/2 hash to us, the attacker.
Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing.
Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks
Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.