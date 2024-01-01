A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions
Luyten is one of the best Java decompiler GUI tools for Procyon under Apache License, Version 2.0. It can be compiled using Maven 3 by cloning the repository and running 'mvn clean install'. The tool is powered by Procyon and RSyntaxTextArea.
Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.
A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.
A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.