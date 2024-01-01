Luyten Logo

Luyten is one of the best Java decompiler GUI tools for Procyon under Apache License, Version 2.0. It can be compiled using Maven 3 by cloning the repository and running 'mvn clean install'. The tool is powered by Procyon and RSyntaxTextArea.

