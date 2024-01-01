Luyten 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Luyten is one of the best Java decompiler GUI tools for Procyon under Apache License, Version 2.0. It can be compiled using Maven 3 by cloning the repository and running 'mvn clean install'. The tool is powered by Procyon and RSyntaxTextArea.