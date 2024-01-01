An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
CredMaster is a refactored and improved version of the CredKing password spraying tool, utilizing FireProx APIs to rotate IP addresses for anonymity and to overcome throttling.
Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.
A tool for performing hash length extension attacks against multiple hashing algorithms.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim