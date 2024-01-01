Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.
Log-Killer is a tool designed for Linux/Windows servers that allows users to delete all logs by simply downloading and running the tool. For Windows servers, users can download and run the batch file as an administrator, while for Linux servers, users should run the provided PHP script. The tool comes with screenshots for Windows (batch file), Linux, and a video tutorial. Special thanks to MrSqar for the tool.
Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.
An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.
A method for log volume reduction without losing analytical capability.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.