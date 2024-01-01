Log-Killer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Log-Killer is a tool designed for Linux/Windows servers that allows users to delete all logs by simply downloading and running the tool. For Windows servers, users can download and run the batch file as an administrator, while for Linux servers, users should run the provided PHP script. The tool comes with screenshots for Windows (batch file), Linux, and a video tutorial. Special thanks to MrSqar for the tool.