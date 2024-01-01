TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
An interactive multi-user web JS shell
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities