LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online, providing features such as search, graph, reports, and statistics to facilitate vulnerability discovery and security testing. The platform allows users to search for specific vulnerabilities and mis-configurations using various filters such as IP addresses, protocols, and autonomous system numbers (ASNs). The documentation provides guidance on how to use the engine and its features, while the community section offers a platform for users to collaborate and share knowledge.