mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets. mitmdump is the command-line version of mitmproxy. Think tcpdump for HTTP. mitmweb is a web-based interface for mitmproxy. Installation: The installation instructions are here. If you want to install from source, see CONTRIBUTING.md. Documentation & Help: General information, tutorials, and precompiled binaries can be found on the mitmproxy website. The documentation for mitmproxy is available on our website. If you have questions on how to use mitmproxy, please use GitHub Discussions! Contributing: As an open source project, mitmproxy welcomes contributions of all forms.