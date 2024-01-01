Antivmdetection Background Logo

A script to help create templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion, avoiding the need to modify the VirtualBox base directly. It includes a shell script template for the host OS, a dump of the DSDT, and additional features to counter malware fingerprinting techniques.

