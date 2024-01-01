Antivmdetection Background

Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.
A script to help create templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion, avoiding the need to modify the VirtualBox base directly. It includes a shell script template for the host OS, a dump of the DSDT, and additional features to counter malware fingerprinting techniques.
A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.
A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.
A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.