Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
Dirty COW (CVE-2016-5195) is a local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel discovered by researcher Phil Oester, allowing an attacker to modify memory mapped files even if not permitted, through a race condition between write(2) and madvise(MADV_DONTNEED) calls.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.