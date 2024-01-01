Dirty COW 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dirty COW (CVE-2016-5195) is a local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel discovered by researcher Phil Oester, allowing an attacker to modify memory mapped files even if not permitted, through a race condition between write(2) and madvise(MADV_DONTNEED) calls.