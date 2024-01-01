JavaScript Beautifier 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This little beautifier will reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, unpack scripts packed by Dean Edward’s popular packer, as well as partly deobfuscate scripts processed by the npm package javascript-obfuscator. Options are available via the UI. Contributors Needed I'm putting this front and center above because existing owners have very limited time to work on this project currently. This is a popular project and widely used but it desperately needs contributors who have time to commit to fixing both customer facing bugs and underlying problems with the internal design and implementation. If you are interested, please take a look at the CONTRIBUTING.md then fix an issue marked with the "Good first issue" label and submit a PR. Repeat as often as possible. Thanks! Installation You can install the beautifier for Node.js or Python. Node.js JavaScript You may install the NPM package js-beautify. When installed globally, it provides an executable js-beautify script. As with the Python script, the beautified result is sent to stdout unless otherwise configured. $ npm -g install js-beautify $ js-beautify foo.js You can also use js-beautify