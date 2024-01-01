NomadBishop 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NomadBishop is a C/C++ proof-of-concept tool that performs remote process injection, supporting both x64 and x86 operations. It uses system call macros generated by SysWhispers script and can inject across desktop sessions. The tool takes a single argument specifying the target process to inject into and can be used for various purposes such as payload injection. The tool is a part of the Sharp-Suite and has been influenced by UrbanBishop and RuralBishop. It provides a console application that can be used to inject payloads into target processes. The tool is useful for penetration testers and red teamers who need to inject payloads into target processes for various purposes such as data exfiltration, lateral movement, and privilege escalation.