Libnet is an API that assists in the construction and injection of network packets, providing a portable framework for low-level network packet writing and handling. It includes packet creation at the IP and link layers, as well as supplementary functionality. Legacy code written for libnet-1.0.x is incompatible with libnet-1.1.x and later versions.

