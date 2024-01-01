High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
Libnet is an API that assists in the construction and injection of network packets, providing a portable framework for low-level network packet writing and handling. It includes packet creation at the IP and link layers, as well as supplementary functionality. Legacy code written for libnet-1.0.x is incompatible with libnet-1.1.x and later versions.
TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.
A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
A featured networking utility for reading and writing data across network connections with advanced capabilities.
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.