OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.
The DDE attack with PowerShell Empire allows for weaponizing a Word document with a PowerShell Empire-based payload, leveraging the Microsoft DDE exploit to execute code in MS Word and other Microsoft products. For more information, refer to the original research at: https://sensepost.com/blog/2017/macro-less-code-exec-in-msword/ To execute this attack, ensure you have set up an Empire listener.
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.
A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode