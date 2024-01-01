DDE attack with PowerShell Empire Logo

DDE attack with PowerShell Empire

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

The DDE attack with PowerShell Empire allows for weaponizing a Word document with a PowerShell Empire-based payload, leveraging the Microsoft DDE exploit to execute code in MS Word and other Microsoft products. For more information, refer to the original research at: https://sensepost.com/blog/2017/macro-less-code-exec-in-msword/ To execute this attack, ensure you have set up an Empire listener.

Offensive Security
Free
powershellempiremicrosoftpayloadattack-vector

ALTERNATIVES