WebDAV Covert Channel Logo

WebDAV Covert Channel

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Using WebDAV features as a covert channel involves leveraging the protocol's capabilities to deliver malicious payloads or establish C2 communication, overcoming challenges like bypassing IDS/IPS and AV, being proxy and DFIR friendly, and avoiding disk writes by working in memory.

Specialized Security
Free

ALTERNATIVES