WebDAV Covert Channel

ALTERNATIVES

Phishing Catcher 0 ( 0 ) Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API. Specialized Security Free phishingtlsphishing-detection

DroidBox 0 ( 0 ) DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security

Inspeckage 0 ( 0 ) Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities. Specialized Security Free appsecmobile-securityreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdynamic-analysis

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecmobile-securitypentestingapp-security