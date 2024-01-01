NoSQLMap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NoSQLMap is an open source Python tool designed to audit for as well as automate injection attacks and exploit default configuration weaknesses in NoSQL databases and web applications using NoSQL in order to disclose or clone data from the database. Originally authored by @tcsstool and now maintained by @codingo_ NoSQLMap is named as a tribute to Bernardo Damele and Miroslav's Stampar's popular SQL injection tool sqlmap. Its concepts are based on and extensions of Ming Chow's excellent presentation at Defcon 21, 'Abusing NoSQL Databases'. NoSQLMap MongoDB Management Attack Demo.