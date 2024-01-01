List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.
NoSQLMap is an open source Python tool designed to audit for as well as automate injection attacks and exploit default configuration weaknesses in NoSQL databases and web applications using NoSQL in order to disclose or clone data from the database. Originally authored by @tcsstool and now maintained by @codingo_ NoSQLMap is named as a tribute to Bernardo Damele and Miroslav's Stampar's popular SQL injection tool sqlmap. Its concepts are based on and extensions of Ming Chow's excellent presentation at Defcon 21, 'Abusing NoSQL Databases'. NoSQLMap MongoDB Management Attack Demo.
A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.