Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.
The ROP Wargame Repository is a collection of Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) challenges designed for practicing and improving skills in exploiting binary programs. It provides a safe storage space for challenges and offers easy download options for users.
Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.
A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals