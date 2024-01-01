A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
Boofuzz is a fork of and the successor to the venerable Sulley fuzzing framework. Besides numerous bug fixes, boofuzz aims for extensibility. The goal: fuzz everything. Features: * Easy and quick data generation. * Instrumentation – AKA failure detection. * Target reset after failure. * Recording of test data. * Online documentation. * Support for arbitrary communications mediums. * Built-in support for serial fuzzing, ethernet- and IP-layer, UDP broadcast. * Better recording of test data -- consistent, thorough, clear. * Test result CSV export. * Extensible instrumentation/failure detection. * Much easier install experience! * Far fewer bugs.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth
Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.