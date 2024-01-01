Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
Nimbostratus Tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures. These tools are a PoC which I developed for my "Pivoting in Amazon clouds" talk, developed using the great boto library for accessing Amazon's API. For more information visit the project page Feel free to report bugs, fork and send pull-requests. You can also drop me a line at @w3af.
A workload policy enforcement tool for Kubernetes with various supported policies and configuration options.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager
An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.