Nimbostratus Tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures. These tools are a PoC which I developed for my "Pivoting in Amazon clouds" talk, developed using the great boto library for accessing Amazon's API. For more information visit the project page Feel free to report bugs, fork and send pull-requests. You can also drop me a line at @w3af.