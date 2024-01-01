A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks
Dwarf Debugger is a tool built on top of PyQt5 and Frida, designed for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts. It provides a debugging UI with various features like attach wizard, straightforward debugging for Android and iOS, and the ability to use custom agents for debugging. The tool also offers Dwarf typings and injector for creating projects and injecting code.
A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.