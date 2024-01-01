Dwarf Debugger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dwarf Debugger is a tool built on top of PyQt5 and Frida, designed for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts. It provides a debugging UI with various features like attach wizard, straightforward debugging for Android and iOS, and the ability to use custom agents for debugging. The tool also offers Dwarf typings and injector for creating projects and injecting code.