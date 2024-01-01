Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
The Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 Design and Reference Guide provides detailed instructions and examples on how to customize Cobalt Strike's Command and Control profiles to evade detection and blend in with normal network traffic.
Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything
Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.
A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.
Setup script for Regon-ng
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool