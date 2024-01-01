Webshell-Sniper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A webshell manager via terminal that allows users to control web servers running PHP or MySQL by executing commands through a webshell. It supports Unix-like systems and can be installed by cloning the GitHub repository, installing requirements, and running the tool with the specified URL, method, and authentication. Developed by WangYihang.