Webshell-Sniper

A webshell manager via terminal that allows users to control web servers running PHP or MySQL by executing commands through a webshell. It supports Unix-like systems and can be installed by cloning the GitHub repository, installing requirements, and running the tool with the specified URL, method, and authentication. Developed by WangYihang.

Application Security
Free
phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server

