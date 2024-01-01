Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks This workshop covers the basics of Bluetooth Smart lock hacking and provides a comprehensive guide to hacking these devices. It covers topics such as Bluetooth Smart lock architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques. This workshop is designed for security professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts who want to learn about Bluetooth Smart lock hacking. It provides a hands-on approach to learning and includes practical exercises and examples. This workshop is a must-have for anyone interested in Bluetooth Smart lock security and hacking.