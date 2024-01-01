The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.
Workshop Hacking Bluetooth Smart locks This workshop covers the basics of Bluetooth Smart lock hacking and provides a comprehensive guide to hacking these devices. It covers topics such as Bluetooth Smart lock architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques. This workshop is designed for security professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts who want to learn about Bluetooth Smart lock hacking. It provides a hands-on approach to learning and includes practical exercises and examples. This workshop is a must-have for anyone interested in Bluetooth Smart lock security and hacking.
The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.
A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
Learn how hackers find security vulnerabilities, exploit web applications, and how to defend against these attacks.