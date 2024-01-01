nudge4j 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

nudge4j is a tiny piece of code to help great developers understand code better, debug less, and have more fun. With nudge4j, you can control your Java application from the browser, as if the browser was a smarter remote control, and send code from the browser to run on the JVM to experiment with live code. To use nudge4j, just add less than 10 lines of code in your program. Report any issues using GitHub and contribute to the project by adding Nashorn/JavaScript samples to the example section. Licensed under the MIT license.