Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in docx, odt, pptx, xlsx files (oxml_xxe on steroids)
FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.
A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws