Git Scanner Framework

Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
This tool can scan websites with open .git repositories for Bug Hunting/ Pentesting Purposes and can dump the content of the .git repositories from webservers that found from the scanning method. This tool works with the provided Single target or Mass Target from a file list. Installation: - git clone https://github.com/HightechSec/git-scanner - cd git-scanner - bash gitscanner.sh Or you can install in your system like this: - git clone https://github.com/HightechSec/git-scanner - cd git-scanner - sudo cp gitscanner.sh /usr/bin/gitscanner && sudo chmod +x /usr/bin/gitscanner - $ gitscanner Usage Menu's: - Menu 1 is for scanning and dumping git repositories from a provided file that contains the list of the target URL or a provided single target URL. - Menu 2 is for scanning only git repositories from a provided file that contains the list of the target URL or a provided single target URL. - Menu 3 is for dumping only the git repositories from a provided file that contains a list of the target URL or a provided single target URL. This will work for the Maybe Vuln Results or sometimes with a repository that had directory listing disabled or maybe had a 403 Error Response.
Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications
A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.