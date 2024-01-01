Git Scanner Framework 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool can scan websites with open .git repositories for Bug Hunting/ Pentesting Purposes and can dump the content of the .git repositories from webservers that found from the scanning method. This tool works with the provided Single target or Mass Target from a file list. Installation: - git clone https://github.com/HightechSec/git-scanner - cd git-scanner - bash gitscanner.sh Or you can install in your system like this: - git clone https://github.com/HightechSec/git-scanner - cd git-scanner - sudo cp gitscanner.sh /usr/bin/gitscanner && sudo chmod +x /usr/bin/gitscanner - $ gitscanner Usage Menu's: - Menu 1 is for scanning and dumping git repositories from a provided file that contains the list of the target URL or a provided single target URL. - Menu 2 is for scanning only git repositories from a provided file that contains the list of the target URL or a provided single target URL. - Menu 3 is for dumping only the git repositories from a provided file that contains a list of the target URL or a provided single target URL. This will work for the Maybe Vuln Results or sometimes with a repository that had directory listing disabled or maybe had a 403 Error Response.