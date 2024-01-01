Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim, maintained by Jon Larimer since 2010 Jan 8. It provides syntax highlighting for baksmali (Dalvik disassembler) output, covering directives, access modifiers, and instructions.

Miscellaneous
Free
smalidalvikassemblysyntax-highlighting

ALTERNATIVES