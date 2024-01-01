Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.
Totally Automatic LFI Exploiter (+ Reverse Shell) and Scanner
Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.
Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.