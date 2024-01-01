Webanalyze Logo

Webanalyze

Port of Wappalyzer (uncovers technologies used on websites) to automate mass scanning. A tool for automating the process of identifying technologies used on websites, allowing for efficient and scalable scanning. Features: * Automates the process of identifying technologies used on websites * Supports mass scanning * Integrates with GitHub Use cases: * Web scraping * Website analysis * Technology identification Cost: Free

Network Security
Free
web-scrapingmass-scanningautomation

ALTERNATIVES

libnids

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux