Webanalyze

A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.
Port of Wappalyzer (uncovers technologies used on websites) to automate mass scanning. A tool for automating the process of identifying technologies used on websites, allowing for efficient and scalable scanning. Features: * Automates the process of identifying technologies used on websites * Supports mass scanning * Integrates with GitHub Use cases: * Web scraping * Website analysis * Technology identification Cost: Free
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.