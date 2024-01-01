Webanalyze 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Port of Wappalyzer (uncovers technologies used on websites) to automate mass scanning. A tool for automating the process of identifying technologies used on websites, allowing for efficient and scalable scanning. Features: * Automates the process of identifying technologies used on websites * Supports mass scanning * Integrates with GitHub Use cases: * Web scraping * Website analysis * Technology identification Cost: Free