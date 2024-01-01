enum4linux-ng 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

enum4linux-ng.py is a rewrite of Mark Lowe's (former Portcullis Labs now Cisco CX Security Labs) enum4linux.pl, a tool for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems, aimed for security professionals and CTF players. The tool is mainly a wrapper around the Samba tools nmblookup, net, rpcclient and smbclient. It has the same functionality as the original tool, but parses all output of the Samba tools and allows exporting findings as YAML or JSON files, enabling other tools to import and process them. Features include support for YAML and JSON export, colored console output, native implementation of ldapsearch and polenum, support for multiple authentication methods, legacy SMBv1 connections, auto detection of IPC signing, 'smart' enumeration, timeout support, and SMB dialect checking.