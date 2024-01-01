MimiPenguin 2.0 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool to dump the login password from the current Linux desktop user, adapted from the idea behind the popular Windows tool mimikatz. Takes advantage of cleartext credentials in memory by dumping the process and extracting lines with a high probability of containing passwords. Introduces a clean C port in version 2.0 to increase speed and portability. Known issue with 32bit variant in a 64bit userspace. Requires root permissions. Supported on Kali 4.3.0 (rolling) x64, Ubuntu Desktop 12.04 LTS x64, 14.04.1 LTS x64, and 16.04 LTS x64.