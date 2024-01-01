MimiPenguin 2.0

A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers
A tool to dump the login password from the current Linux desktop user, adapted from the idea behind the popular Windows tool mimikatz. Takes advantage of cleartext credentials in memory by dumping the process and extracting lines with a high probability of containing passwords. Introduces a clean C port in version 2.0 to increase speed and portability. Known issue with 32bit variant in a 64bit userspace. Requires root permissions. Supported on Kali 4.3.0 (rolling) x64, Ubuntu Desktop 12.04 LTS x64, 14.04.1 LTS x64, and 16.04 LTS x64.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.
Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.
A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory