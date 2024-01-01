LazyKali 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LazyKali simplifies the install of tools and configuration. A refresh of LazyKali which simplifies install of tools and configuration. Please use caution with the first few versions, and feel free to file issues. The goal is to make this something that helps someone get a system up to speed right after install, and to have some maintenance tools as well. If there are any tools in this utility that are installed by default by Kali then they might be removed unless there is good reason to keep them. No need to duplicate efforts. This tool can be both for the expert as well as the new user to have an easy way to add all the tweaks that are usually applied when you are setting up a system.