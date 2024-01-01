MFFA - Media Fuzzing Framework for Android

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
The main idea behind this project is to create corrupt but structurally valid media files, direct them to the appropriate software components in Android to be decoded and/or played and monitor the system for potential issues (i.e system crashes) that may lead to exploitable vulnerabilities. Custom developed Python scripts are used to send the malformed data across a distributed infrastructure of Android devices, log the findings and monitor for possible issues, in an automated manner. The actual decoding of the media files on the Android devices is done using the Stagefright command line interface. The results are sorted out, in an attempt to find only the unique issues, using a custom built triage mechanism.
Abusing SCF files to gather user hashes from an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.
Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.
Setup script for Regon-ng
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.