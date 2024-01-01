h2csmuggler

A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
HTTP Request Smuggling over HTTP/2 Cleartext (h2c) - GitHub
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.
A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats
A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices
A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project