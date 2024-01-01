h2csmuggler

ALTERNATIVES

Ipsumdump 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data. Network Security Free network-securitynetwork-monitoringpacket-analysistcpdump

SentryPeer 0 ( 0 ) SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers. Network Security Free securitysecurity-professionalsfraud-detectionrestful-api

bettercap 0 ( 0 ) A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices. Network Security Free wireless-securitynetwork-reconnaissance

Redpoint 0 ( 0 ) A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices Network Security Free nmapics