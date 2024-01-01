Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
Frida is a dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers. It offers CLI tools for various tasks like frida, frida-ls-devices, frida-ps, frida-kill, frida-trace, frida-discover, etc. It can be installed from prebuilt binaries or by building your own binaries.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
Make any application debuggable on a device.
Automated web application testing tool