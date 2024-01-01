Frida 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Frida is a dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers. It offers CLI tools for various tasks like frida, frida-ls-devices, frida-ps, frida-kill, frida-trace, frida-discover, etc. It can be installed from prebuilt binaries or by building your own binaries.