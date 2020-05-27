Check if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list.
CloakifyFactory & the Cloakify Toolset - Data Exfiltration & Infiltration In Plain Sight; Evade DLP/MLS Devices; Social Engineering of Analysts; Defeat Data Whitelisting Controls; Evade AV Detection. Text-based steganography using lists. Convert any file type (e.g. executables, Office, Zip, images) into a list of everyday strings. Very simple tools, powerful concept, limited only by your imagination. (Update 05/27/2020: Yes, I'll be migrating all of my Github projects to Python3 over the summer of 2020.) Author Joe Gervais (TryCatchHCF) Why DLP systems, MLS devices, and SecOps analysts know what data to look for: So transform that data into something they're not looking for: Tutorial See my DEF CON 24 slides (included in project) from Crypto & Privacy Village workshop and DemoLabs session. Complete tutorial on what the Cloakify Toolset can do, specific use cases, and more. (The examples in the presentation use the standalone scripts, I recommend using the new CloakifyFactory to streamline your efforts.) For a quick start on CloakifyFactory, see the cleverly titled file 'README_GETTING_STARTED.txt' in the project for a walkthrough. Overview CloakifyFactory transforms
Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches.