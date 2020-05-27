CloakifyFactory 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CloakifyFactory & the Cloakify Toolset - Data Exfiltration & Infiltration In Plain Sight; Evade DLP/MLS Devices; Social Engineering of Analysts; Defeat Data Whitelisting Controls; Evade AV Detection. Text-based steganography using lists. Convert any file type (e.g. executables, Office, Zip, images) into a list of everyday strings. Very simple tools, powerful concept, limited only by your imagination. (Update 05/27/2020: Yes, I'll be migrating all of my Github projects to Python3 over the summer of 2020.) Author Joe Gervais (TryCatchHCF) Why DLP systems, MLS devices, and SecOps analysts know what data to look for: So transform that data into something they're not looking for: Tutorial See my DEF CON 24 slides (included in project) from Crypto & Privacy Village workshop and DemoLabs session. Complete tutorial on what the Cloakify Toolset can do, specific use cases, and more. (The examples in the presentation use the standalone scripts, I recommend using the new CloakifyFactory to streamline your efforts.) For a quick start on CloakifyFactory, see the cleverly titled file 'README_GETTING_STARTED.txt' in the project for a walkthrough. Overview CloakifyFactory transforms