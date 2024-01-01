GitHunter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content. It can be used to find interesting commits, files, and authors in a Git repository. You can use it to find commits that contain specific keywords, authors, or files. It's a simple command-line tool that can be used to quickly scan a Git repository for interesting content.