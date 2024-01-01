A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.
A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content. It can be used to find interesting commits, files, and authors in a Git repository. You can use it to find commits that contain specific keywords, authors, or files. It's a simple command-line tool that can be used to quickly scan a Git repository for interesting content.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.
Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.
A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.