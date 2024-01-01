Axiom 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Axiom is a dynamic infrastructure framework that efficiently works with multi-cloud environments, allowing users to build and deploy repeatable infrastructure focused on offensive and defensive security. It pre-installs chosen tools onto a 'base image' for easy deployment of fresh instances, enabling quick access to various tools for bug hunters and pentesters. Axiom's immutable infrastructure feature simplifies the process of spinning up multiple disposable instances for distributed scans, such as nmap, ffuf, and screenshotting. With support for multiple cloud providers and the ability to distribute scans across numerous instances rapidly, Axiom streamlines the process of scanning large sets of targets.