Arya - The Reverse YARA

A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.
Arya is a unique tool that produces pseudo-malicious files meant to trigger YARA rules. It creates files that match your rules, making it a reverse YARA tool. Arya can be used for malware research, YARA rule QA testing, and pressure testing networks with code samples built from YARA rules.
A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic
A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.
A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.
Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.