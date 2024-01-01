Arya - The Reverse YARA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Arya is a unique tool that produces pseudo-malicious files meant to trigger YARA rules. It creates files that match your rules, making it a reverse YARA tool. Arya can be used for malware research, YARA rule QA testing, and pressure testing networks with code samples built from YARA rules.