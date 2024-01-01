scrying 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool for collecting RDP, web and VNC screenshots all in one place. Collect and analyze screenshots from remote desktop protocols (RDP), web applications, and Virtual Network Computing (VNC) connections. Features: * Collect screenshots from multiple protocols in one place. * Analyze screenshots for security vulnerabilities. * Integrate with other security tools for enhanced threat detection.