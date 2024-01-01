ExternalC2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server. This library provides an implementation of the Cobalt Strike External C2 spec, including a basic web channel and a websocket channel. The codebase is designed to allow additional channels to be added easily. Features Implemented: C2 Channels - Direct Socket Connection, Web API Channel (Dotnet Core), WebSockets Channel (Dotnet Core). The code is heavily commented, and it is recommended to read the comments first. Getting started: The solution should be built with Visual Studio 2017. More info will be added soon. Developing, Building, Deploying, Contributing sections are to be updated. License: ExternalC2 is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.