A free open-source security tool for macOS to detect unauthorized physical access.
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server. This library provides an implementation of the Cobalt Strike External C2 spec, including a basic web channel and a websocket channel. The codebase is designed to allow additional channels to be added easily. Features Implemented: C2 Channels - Direct Socket Connection, Web API Channel (Dotnet Core), WebSockets Channel (Dotnet Core). The code is heavily commented, and it is recommended to read the comments first. Getting started: The solution should be built with Visual Studio 2017. More info will be added soon. Developing, Building, Deploying, Contributing sections are to be updated. License: ExternalC2 is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
A free open-source security tool for macOS to detect unauthorized physical access.
A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments