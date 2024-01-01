A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
InternalBlue is a Bluetooth experimentation framework developed by reverse-engineering the firmware interaction and update mechanism of Broadcom chips, enabling features like injecting and monitoring packets on the link layer, used for research and implementing attack prototypes.
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.