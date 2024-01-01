InternalBlue Logo

InternalBlue is a Bluetooth experimentation framework developed by reverse-engineering the firmware interaction and update mechanism of Broadcom chips, enabling features like injecting and monitoring packets on the link layer, used for research and implementing attack prototypes.

Network Security
Free
blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch

