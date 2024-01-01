weaponised-XSS-payloads

A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
IDA Pro plugin for finding crypto constants
Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.