Maigret The Commissioner

Online Telegram bot that collects a dossier on a person by username, checking for accounts on a huge number of sites and gathering all available information from web pages without requiring API keys. It is a powerful fork of Sherlock, supporting over 3000 sites with features like profile pages parsing, extraction of personal info, recursive search by new usernames, search by tags, censorship and captcha detection, and more.