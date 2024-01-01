Maigret The Commissioner

A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly.
Online Telegram bot that collects a dossier on a person by username, checking for accounts on a huge number of sites and gathering all available information from web pages without requiring API keys. It is a powerful fork of Sherlock, supporting over 3000 sites with features like profile pages parsing, extraction of personal info, recursive search by new usernames, search by tags, censorship and captcha detection, and more.
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.
Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.