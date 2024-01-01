Pig 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pig (Packet intruder generator) is a Linux packet crafting tool used for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures. It supports IPv4 signatures with TCP, UDP, ICMP, and ARP protocols, as well as Ethernet frame packets. The tool has evolved since its 2600 article in the SPRING 2016 issue.