A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap
Pig (Packet intruder generator) is a Linux packet crafting tool used for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures. It supports IPv4 signatures with TCP, UDP, ICMP, and ARP protocols, as well as Ethernet frame packets. The tool has evolved since its 2600 article in the SPRING 2016 issue.
An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.