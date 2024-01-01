Pig Logo

Pig (Packet intruder generator) is a Linux packet crafting tool used for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures. It supports IPv4 signatures with TCP, UDP, ICMP, and ARP protocols, as well as Ethernet frame packets. The tool has evolved since its 2600 article in the SPRING 2016 issue.

Network Security
Free
packet-craftingtcpudp

