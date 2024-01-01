Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.
This is the repository containing Leonidas, a framework for executing attacker actions in the cloud. It provides a YAML-based format for defining cloud attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and their associated detection properties. These definitions can then be compiled into: A web API exposing each test case as an individual endpoint Sigma rules (https://github.com/Neo23x0/sigma) for detection Documentation - see http://detectioninthe.cloud/ for an example. The API is deployed via an AWS-native CI/CD pipeline, and it is invoked via web requests secured by an API key. To build documentation or Sigma rules, you'll need to install the generator locally and can generate Sigma rules and documentation accordingly.
A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.