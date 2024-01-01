Leonidas 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is the repository containing Leonidas, a framework for executing attacker actions in the cloud. It provides a YAML-based format for defining cloud attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and their associated detection properties. These definitions can then be compiled into: A web API exposing each test case as an individual endpoint Sigma rules (https://github.com/Neo23x0/sigma) for detection Documentation - see http://detectioninthe.cloud/ for an example. The API is deployed via an AWS-native CI/CD pipeline, and it is invoked via web requests secured by an API key. To build documentation or Sigma rules, you'll need to install the generator locally and can generate Sigma rules and documentation accordingly.