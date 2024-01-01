SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.
A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale. This tool allows you to scan for subdomain takeover possibilities across a large number of domains. Features: * Mass scanning for subdomain takeover possibilities * Customizable scanning options * Output in CSV format for easy analysis
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.