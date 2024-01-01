Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
Potentially dangerous files GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats. This repository contains a collection of potentially dangerous files, including malware, viruses, and other malicious code. Please use with caution and at your own risk.
A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.
A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.
Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro