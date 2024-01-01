A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
Hash Extender by Ron Bowes is a tool that implements a length extension attack against various hashing algorithms such as MD4, MD5, RIPEMD-160, SHA-0, SHA-1, SHA-256, SHA-512, and WHIRLPOOL. The tool was developed to simplify the process of performing hash length extension attacks, making it easier for cybersecurity professionals.
Tool for attacking Active Directory environments through SQL Server access.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.
A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.