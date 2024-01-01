Hash Extender 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hash Extender by Ron Bowes is a tool that implements a length extension attack against various hashing algorithms such as MD4, MD5, RIPEMD-160, SHA-0, SHA-1, SHA-256, SHA-512, and WHIRLPOOL. The tool was developed to simplify the process of performing hash length extension attacks, making it easier for cybersecurity professionals.